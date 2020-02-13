Left Menu
Pak senior cop, ex-assistant attorney general kidnapped

Pakistani senior cop Mufakhar Adeel and former assistant attorney general Shahbaz Ahmad Tatla were kidnapped by unknown men in Lahore earlier this week, The News International reported on Thursday.

Flag of Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani senior cop Mufakhar Adeel and former assistant attorney general Shahbaz Ahmad Tatla were kidnapped by unknown men in Lahore earlier this week, The News International reported on Thursday. Lahore Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Abdeel, and his friend, Tatla, were reportedly kidnapped under mysterious circumstances a couple of days ago, the daily said.

Police have ordered an inquiry into the incident. The police stations located in Johar Town and Naseerabad have registered separate cases for further investigations into the matter. A government vehicle owned by the senior cop has been recovered near a shopping mall, sources said.

The cell phones of the duo are switched off and police sources confirm that there is a lead in the case that they are investigating. Sources said that Abdeel was investigating a case. (ANI)

