Left Menu
Development News Edition

St. Valentine's Italian birthplace seeks U.S. suitors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 19:26 IST
St. Valentine's Italian birthplace seeks U.S. suitors
Represetative Image

In an unusual call for love, the Italian birthplace of St. Valentine said on Friday it was looking for a U.S. suitor to become its "sister city". The mayor of Terni in central Italy said he hoped to find a city in the United States committed to a "meaningful, longstanding bond" as part of a drive to promote its patron saint, the guardian of amorous couples.

"We're looking for an enduring relationship that will grow as the years pass so that we can learn about American culture and share ideas," Mayor Leonardo Latini told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. St. Valentine is thought to have been a priest from Terni who was martyred on February 14 about AD 270 for defying the Roman emperor Claudius II.

Claudius had banned marriages, fearing husbands would stay at home with their wives rather than fight wars, but Valentine married young soldiers and their sweethearts in secret until the emperor found out and had him beheaded. The quest to find a perfect match for Terni opened on Friday with a call for applications that will be judged by a panel including Latini and Julie Hansen, the U.S. head of language-learning app Babbel, which helped organize the campaign.

"We're hoping to add even more love to the air this Valentine's Day, and play matchmaker on this grand scale," Hansen said in a statement. The winner is to be announced on Valentine's Day next year.

The ideal candidate would have beautiful natural features and share Terni's romantic appeal, a past career in the steel industry and love for animals and beekeeping, said an online announcement. Located about 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Rome near the spectacular Marmore Falls, the city developed a huge arms industry in the early 20th century but was largely reduced to rubble by Allied bombing raids during World War Two.

Terni already has three twin cities, all in Europe, but Latini was confident that it would not be a problem. "There's enough love to go around," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. blacklists Sri Lankan army commander, cites killings, abuses

The United States has imposed sanctions on Sri Lankas army chief, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, for alleged human rights violations including extrajudicial killings in 2009 during the countrys civil war, U.S. Secretary of State Mike P...

UPDATE 4-India orders telcos to pay dues now, after top court threatens contempt

The Indian government ordered mobile carriers on Friday to immediately pay billions of dollars in dues after the Supreme Court threatened the companies and officials with contempt proceedings for failing to implement an earlier ruling. The ...

Saudi Aramco to report 2019 results on March 16

Saudi Aramco will report 2019 full-year results on March 16, the oil giant said on its website httpswww.saudiaramco.comeninvestorsfinancial-newsevents on Friday, its first set of financial results after the company went public in December.A...

Let's move on from impeachment, visiting U.S. Senators tell Ukraine's leader

A group of three U.S. Senators visited Kiev on Friday to convey a message of continued bipartisan support for Ukraine after it got entangled last year in President Donald Trumps impeachment trial.The United States has been the most powerful...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020