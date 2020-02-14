2 killed in shooting at Peshawar Children's Court

Two persons, including an unidentified attacker, were killed in a shootout at the Children's Court in Peshawar on Friday, police said.

An unidentified gunman shot at one Adnan, who is an accused in a case being tried at the children's court here, police said. While Adnan died on the spot, the attacker was killed in police fire.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on, police said.

