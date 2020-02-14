Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alstom executive investigated over Italian train crash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 21:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 21:31 IST
Alstom executive investigated over Italian train crash
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italian prosecutors have placed a senior executive of engineering group Alstom under investigation after a deadly high-speed train derailment in the northern Italian region of Lodi last week. Alstom confirmed that Michele Viale, head of its Italian unit Alstom Ferroviaria, was among individuals being investigated over the incident on Feb. 6 that killed two train drivers and injured scores of passengers.

On Thursday the head of rail transport security agency ANSF told an Italian Senate hearing that prosecutors were looking into the possibility that faulty cabling in switching equipment supplied by Alstom may have been a factor in the accident. ANSF has alerted other rail network operators to a possible malfunction in switching equipment supplied by the group.

Alstom said it is cooperating with investigators. "We are mobilizing all our resources to provide the support that has been requested," it said in a statement. Viale was not reachable for immediate comment.

The accident happened in the early hours of Feb. 6 when a high-speed Frecciarossa train skipped the tracks while traveling at an estimated 280 kph (175 mph). The front-engine jumping onto an adjacent track and smashing into idle freight wagons before coming to a stop several hundred meters away. Officials said immediately following the accident that maintenance had been carried out on the line overnight and investigators were looking to see if this work might have caused the disaster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Slovak opposition well-placed in poll to unseat long-ruling Smer

Slovakias long-ruling leftist Smer party held a narrow lead in the final poll on Friday before a Feb. 29 election, but its support fell below 17 percent giving opposition parties a chance to put together a majority in the next parliament.Sl...

Tributes paid to martyrs of Pulwama terror attack in Dehradun

Tributes were paid to martyrs of Pulwama terror attack here including Mohanlal Raturi, who died in the attack on this day last year. Martyr Raturis wife Savita Devi and his son-in-law Sarvesh Nautiyal were present on the occasion.DIG, CRPF,...

Show respect to Smith and Warner: CSA tells South African fans as Australia arrive

Cricket South Africas interim chief executive Jacques Faul has requested South African fans to respect Steve Smith and David Warner as the Australians return to the country for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal. I would plead ...

Pak PM Imran wants firebrand cleric Rehman tried for statements on toppling govt

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called for a treason case against his fierce political opponent and firebrand cleric Maulana Fazlur Rehman for remarks on toppling the government. The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl JUI-F chief launched a maj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020