Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK firms urged to act on domestic abuse as female murder cases rise

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 22:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 22:24 IST
UK firms urged to act on domestic abuse as female murder cases rise
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Companies were urged on Friday to offer a lifeline to workers suffering from domestic abuse after official data showed the number of women murdered in England and Wales rose by 10% in a year to a 13-year high.

The number of female murder or manslaughter victims rose to 241 in the 12 months to March 2019, according to data published by the Office for National Statistics. About 40% of adult victims, or 80 women, were killed by a current or former partner, which was up from 63 in the previous year.

The data should act as a call for firms to put in protections for vulnerable workers suffering domestic abuse whose ability to work could be impacted by the violence they faced, said women's charities and an employers' network. "Domestic abuse can have fatal consequences," said Andrea Simon from End Violence Against Women coalition group.

"Employers have an important role and should recognize the costs of domestic abuse ... A workplace is likely to be somewhere a woman comes on their own, so it's an important opportunity for interventions to be offered." Almost a quarter of women have suffered some form of partner abuse - including threats, physical abuse, sexual assault or stalking - since they were aged 16, according to data from the Crime Survey for England and Wales.

Victims often struggle to tell friends and family what is happening because they are ashamed or have been deliberately isolated by their partner, according to the charity Women's Aid. The workplace can offer a key opportunity for them to disclose abuse and get support while they are away from their partner, said the non-profit network The Employers' Initiative on Domestic Abuse.

"It's terribly important that employers recognize the one place for many abuse victims where they feel safe is at work because it often allows them to get out of the abusive situation for some hours a day," said chairwoman Elizabeth Filkin. The network encourages firms to offer to train staff on how to deal with abuse disclosures and refer victims for professional help, as well as working with any abusers who are on their staff to help them manage anger and change their ways.

Having a supportive workplace can offer significant support to women who often report that they fear to lose their job while struggling to cope with domestic abuse, said Lucy Hadley, campaigns and policy manager at Women's Aid. She added that some countries including New Zealand and the Philippines offer paid leave for survivors, and called on the British government to follow suit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Bouwmeester has procedure to normalize heart's rhythm

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester underwent a procedure to implant a cardioverter defibrillator, the team said Friday. The device restores the hearts normal rhythm.Bouwmeester collapsed Tuesday on the team bench during a road game ...

There has been total transparency in Central Vista revamp project: Puri

Amid concerns raised by architects and activists over the governments revamp plan for the Central Vista in the national capital, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said there has been total transparency in the project and the archi...

UPDATE 1-Canada's Trudeau demands from Iran independent probe into downed airliner

Canadas Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had impressed upon Irans foreign minister on Friday that a complete and independent investigation into the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane in January had to be carried out.The promi...

Pak court upholds death penalty for nine terrorists involved in attacking military convoy

The Sindh High Court in Pakistan has upheld the death sentence of nine terrorists for carrying out an attack on security forces in 2004 in which 10 people, including six army personnel, were killed. An anti-terrorism court had awarded the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020