Sadiq Khan Urges Diplomats to Debunk Trump's London Misinformation
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged British diplomats worldwide to combat misinformation spread by former U.S. President Donald Trump about London. Khan argues this disinformation harms the city's reputation, urging diplomats to challenge false claims and highlight London's safety and appeal. The long-standing public feud between Trump and Khan continues.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on British diplomats across the globe to counteract what he terms as 'disinformation and lies' spread by former U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the capital city.
During a recent meeting with diplomats, Khan emphasized that London, though not without its flaws, remains safer than many U.S. cities. He highlighted data showing a drop in crime rates, including the lowest number of homicides per capita and a decline in phone-snatching incidents.
Khan stressed the importance of correcting misinformation that could damage London's global reputation, potentially affecting tourism, investment, and education. The longstanding feud between Trump and Khan dates back to 2015 when Khan criticized Trump's proposed travel ban on several Muslim countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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