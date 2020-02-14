Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-IMF chief hopes for global policy response to mitigate coronavirus impact

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 23:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 23:44 IST
UPDATE 1-IMF chief hopes for global policy response to mitigate coronavirus impact

The International Monetary Fund hopes governments and central banks will work on a response to the coronavirus outbreak once the economic impact becomes clear, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Georgieva said the next few weeks would be crucial to build up a "bottom-up" picture of the impact of the virus in China and worldwide. "So then we can agree on synchronised, or even better, coordinated measures to protect the world economy from a more serious shock," Georgieva told delegates. "Can we do it? Yes. Are we going to do it? I actually think that we will."

The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 1,100 people and infected more than 44,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last year. China's economy is struggling to get going after the annual Lunar New Year holiday, which was extended for 10 days to help contain the outbreak of the new and highly contagious respiratory virus, officially called 2019-nCov.

Georgieva warned against trying to make accurate predictions now because of a lack of information and said experts forecasting the economic impact were taking a risk. Her main concern was a containment of the epidemic that led to an economic recovery but then was followed by another outbreak of the virus.

"We are looking at data very carefully ... we have to do what people in rapid response do: pray for the best and prepare for the worst," Georgieva said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Egypt confirms first coronavirus case, says affected person is a foreigner

Egypt confirmed on Friday its first coronavirus case and said the affected person was a foreigner who had been put into isolation in hospital.The health ministry said in a statement it had immediately informed the World Health Organization ...

Moeen stars as England post 204-7 in 2nd T20

Durban South Africa, Feb 14 AFP Moeen Ali hit a remarkable 39 off 11 balls as England thrashed 79 off the last five overs of their innings in the second Twenty20 international against South Africa at Kingsmead on Friday. England made 204 fo...

Bouwmeester has procedure to normalize heart's rhythm

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester underwent a procedure to implant a cardioverter defibrillator, the team said Friday. The device restores the hearts normal rhythm.Bouwmeester collapsed Tuesday on the team bench during a road game ...

There has been total transparency in Central Vista revamp project: Puri

Amid concerns raised by architects and activists over the governments revamp plan for the Central Vista in the national capital, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said there has been total transparency in the project and the archi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020