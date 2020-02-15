Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak summons Indian diplomat over alleged ceasefire violations along LoC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 13:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 13:17 IST
Pak summons Indian diplomat over alleged ceasefire violations along LoC
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan on Saturday summoned a senior diplomat from the High Commission of India and lodged a strong protest over the alleged ceasefire violations along the LoC. The Foreign Office said that the Indian security forces fired in Nezapir and Rakhchikri sectors of the Line of Control (LoC) on February 14.

The "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" caused serious injuries to a 13-year-old girl in Fatehpur village, it said. The FO alleged that the Indian forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons which still continues.

"The unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations. This year India has committed 287 ceasefire violations to date," it alleged, adding that they are a threat to the regional peace and security, and may lead to a strategic miscalculation. Pakistan urged the Indian side to instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit; and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

The FO said India should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions. India maintains that the UNMOGIP, established in January 1949, has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the LoC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

'Insatiable' cancelled after two seasons on Netflix

Netflix has decided to pull the plug on its controversial dark comedy series Insatiable. The show, created by Lauren Gussis and featuring Debby Ryan in the lead, has been cancelled by the streamer after just two seasons, reported Variety.Th...

U-19 World Cup star Jaiswal reveals reason behind his success in South Africa

Player of the U-19 World Cup, Yashasvi Jaiswal, says practising on astro-turf pitches before the tournament helped him excel on the bouncy tracks in South Africa. Jaiswal was also the highest run-getter in the tournament with 400 runs in si...

Pak's action against terrorism just an eyewash ahead of FATF meet, say experts

The sentence to Jamaat-ud-Dawah JuD chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed days ahead of a key meeting of the Financial Action Task Force FATF in Paris is just an eyewash to delude the international community, say defence experts in New Delhi on Saturd...

50 people responsible for "Delhi nirman" to share stage with Kejriwal in his oath-taking event

Around 50 people from different walks of life who are responsible for Delhi nirman will share stage with Arvind Kejriwal during his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said. He said these 50 people would include teache...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020