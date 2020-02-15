U.S., allied firms testing alternatives to Chinese 5G technology - Esper

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Saturday that Washington was working with technology companies in the United States and allied nations to develop alternatives to Chinese 5G vendors and was already testing them at U.S. military bases.

"We are encouraging allied and U.S. tech companies to develop alternative 5G solutions and we are working alongside them to test these technologies at our military bases as we speak," Esper said at the Munich Security Conference.

"Developing our own secure 5G networks will outweigh any perceived gains from partnering with heavily subsidized Chinese providers that answer to party leadership."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

