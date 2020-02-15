Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey looking to re-open northern Cyprus ghost town after 46 years

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 18:57 IST
Turkey looking to re-open northern Cyprus ghost town after 46 years
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Turkish and northern Cypriot officials met on Saturday in an abandoned town wrecked by war to discuss potentially re-opening the area after 46 years, a move that Ankara said was a "historic" opportunity to bring tourism and economic benefits. Varosha, a southern suburb of Famagusta, has been fenced off and abandoned since Turkey invaded northern Cyprus after a Greek-inspired coup in 1974.

Ringed by a fence that extends into the sea, the former holiday resort has been off-limits to anyone but the Turkish military since its 39,000 Greek Cypriot residents fled advancing Turkish troops. Speaking in Varosha after touring the area, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said opening Varosha would have benefits for tourism, the economy and trade.

"Keeping this coast of paradise under the sovereignty of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus idle is not acceptable legally, politically or economically," Oktay said. Turkish and northern Cypriot officials were continuing their inventory efforts there, he said.

"There is, unfortunately, an abandoned area here as well as rotting buildings. Our hope is that Varosha is revived in a way that will revitalize the economic, trade and social life here," Oktay said. Oktay's visit to the region with Turkish and northern Cypriot officials marks one of the most concrete steps by either side towards re-opening Varosha.

The island of Cyprus was divided in 1974. The island's Greek Cypriots live predominantly in the south, and Turkish Cypriots in the north since the 1974 war. Several peacemaking efforts have failed and the discovery of offshore resources has complicated the negotiations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Cop kills self, wife names two of his colleagues as abettors

A 35-year-old policeman allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by his ex-lover and her new partner, both constables, an official said in Jalna in Maharashtra on Saturday. Constable Vishnu Ramrao Gadekar, attached to Buldhana polic...

20-yr-old woman accuses two cops of raping her in Gorakhpur

Two unidentified policemen allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman in a hotel room near a railway station here. The incident took place on Thursday after which the woman informed her family members. The FIR was registered in the matter on Frida...

2 minors held for robbing Siliguri house

Two minors were detained on Saturday in connection with a robbery at a house in West Bengals Siliguri, police said. The minors allegedly robbed the house on February 9 in the Dudh More area of the city, they said. There was no one in the ho...

WHO chief says coronavirus still an emergency for China

The coronavirus outbreak is still an emergency for China and it is impossible to tell where the epidemic will spread, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, said on Saturday. Tedros told the Munich Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020