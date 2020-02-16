Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong to arrange flights to take home passengers from Diamond Princess ship

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 07:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 07:38 IST
Hong Kong to arrange flights to take home passengers from Diamond Princess ship
Cruise ship Diamond Princess Image Credit: ANI

The Hong Kong government will send aircraft to Japan to bring back passengers from the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, where the most coronavirus infections outside China have occurred. In a statement late on Saturday, the Security Bureau said chartered flights would return Hong Kong residents to the city for free once Japanese authorities had confirmed the plan.

The passengers will be required to undergo a further 14 days of quarantine after arriving in Hong Kong, the bureau added. The cruise ship, owned by Carnival Corp and carrying some 3,700 passengers and crew, has been quarantined in Yokohama since Feb. 3, after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong before it traveled to Japan was diagnosed with the virus.

There are around 330 Hong Kong residents on board, including 260 holding Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong passports and roughly 70 people with foreign ones. The cruise liner's quarantine is set to end on Wednesday.

In Hong Kong, there have been 56 confirmed cases of coronavirus and one death. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has called on residents to stay indoors as much as possible to curb the risk of a possible community outbreak in the global financial center where, shopping malls, restaurants and cafes are almost deserted.

Anger has been brewing over Lam's handling of the crisis, with critics calling on her to shut the entire border with mainland China and some medical workers going on strike. On Saturday, hundreds of anti-government protesters, many wearing surgical masks and dressed in black, marched in multiple neighborhoods against plans to potentially turn some buildings into coronavirus quarantine centers. They also reiterated calls for the closure of the mainland China border.

Lam has said such a move would be "inappropriate", "impractical" and "discriminatory". Latest figures from Beijing on Sunday showed 68,500 cases of the illness and 1,665 deaths, mostly in Hubei province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

India's three-day practice game against NZ XI ends in a draw

Indias three-day practice game against New Zealand XI ahead of the two Test series versus the Kiwis ended in a draw on Sunday. Resuming the final day at 590, overnight batters Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal managed to add just 13 more runs...

Rockets land in Baghdad's Green Zone

Baghdad Iraq, Feb 16 SputnikANI Rockets landed near the US Embassy in the green zone in the Iraqi capital early on Sunday, Al Arabiya TV reports.According to an Al Arabiya correspondent, explosions were also heard in Baghdad on Sunday morni...

Granlund helps Predators beat slumping Blues

Mikael Granlund scored the game-winning goal and added an assist to lead the visiting Nashville Predators past the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Saturday afternoon. Kyle Turris had a goal and two assists for the Predators, who won for the sixth ti...

Bruins keep rolling, down Red Wings

Patrice Bergeron scored short-handed during a three-goal barrage in the second period as the Boston Bruins finally overcame the visiting Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday afternoon. Charlie McAvoy, Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak also scor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020