Russian-backed Syrian army seizes most of rebel-held Aleppo province
Syrian state media said on Sunday government forces had seized most of rebel-held Aleppo province in another major gain by a Russian-backed offensive.
Russian warplanes mounted heavy air strikes in the area on Sunday, bombing towns including Anadan, which was later seized by Syrian government forces backed by Iranian-backed militias, activists reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
