UPDATE 2-Turkey says two killed in car bomb attack near Syria border

A car bomb attack by the Kurdish YPG militia killed two people and wounded five on Sunday in the northeastern Syrian town of Tel Abyad, near the Turkish border, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The Arab town, from which Turkish-backed forces last October pushed out the YPG militia, has seen a series of car blasts that have killed dozens of civilians. "The perpetrator was captured alive along with another terrorist who came to the area with a bomb-rigged vehicle for a second attack," the ministry said.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said earlier, citing security sources, that four civilians were killed in the attack. Turkey views the YPG as a terrorist organization linked to Kurdish insurgents on its own soil. The group was not immediately available for comment.

