Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease off 3-week highs as virus fears return

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 06:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 06:17 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease off 3-week highs as virus fears return
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Asian shares stepped back from three-week highs on Monday as investors weighed the near-term hit on global growth from a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in China, although expectations of further policy stimulus helped stem losses.

Trading is expected to be light as U.S. stocks and bond markets will be shut on Monday for a public holiday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1% to 555.50, easing further from last week's top of 558.30, which was the highest since late January.

Australian shares and South Korea's KOSPI index were each down 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei fell more than 1% after data showed the country's economy contracted at an annualized pace of 6.3% in October-December, shrinking at the fastest pace since the second quarter of 2014.

The hit to the world's third-largest economy comes amid fresh concerns about weakness in the current quarter, as the coronavirus damages output and tourism, stoking fears Japan may be on the cusp of a recession. Worryingly, Singapore downgraded its 2020 economic growth forecast due to the coronavirus outbreak, while China's economy is also widely expected to take a sharp hit.

Within China's Hubei province - the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, authorities reported 1,933 new cases on Monday, about 5% higher than the previous day. Nationwide figures, due later in the day, are also expected to show an increase from the 2,009 cases last reported.

In a bid to help cushion the jolt from the epidemic, China's Finance Minister announced plans on Sunday to roll out targeted and phased tax and fee cuts to help relieve difficulties for businesses. "There is also an expectation of fresh monetary policy support this week (from China) with a possible reduction of 5 basis points when the monthly prime loan rate is set," said Ray Attrill, head of forex strategy at National Australia Bank.

BULL RUN Asia's woes have yet to spread elsewhere, with Wall Street indexes scaling record highs.

E-Mini futures for the S&P500 were up 0.1% in early Asian trading on Monday. Talk of a U.S. middle-class tax cut and a proposal to encourage everyday Americans to invest in the equities market boosted share market sentiment late last week, Betashares chief economist David Bassanese said.

Bassanese had misgivings about the plan, saying it reminded him of former U.S. President George Bush encouraging Americans to buy a home during a housing boom. "It adds to my suspicion that this decade-long bull market could eventually end via a blow-off bubble, driven by central bank persistent low-interest-rate policy," he said in a note.

Later in the week, flash manufacturing activity data for February are due for the Eurozone, the United Kingdom and the United States which is likely to capture at least some of the early impacts of the viral epidemic. Action was relatively muted in the currency markets, with the dollar flat against the yen at 109.74. It was unchanged on the pound at $1.3049 and a tad weaker on the euro at $1.0837.

The risk-sensitive Aussie, which is also played as a liquid proxy for the Chinese yuan, was also barely moved at $0.6716. That left the dollar index at 99.093.

In commodities, gold inched slightly lower to $1,583.15 an ounce. Oil futures were mixed with Brent crude down 8 cents at $57.24 and U.S. crude up 4 cents at $52.09.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

MLB notebook: Arenado reports, says he's 'ready to go'

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado reported to spring training on Sunday, ready to address a difficult offseason that left the All-Star feeling disrespected as trade rumors ran rampant. Among the remarks he had for reporters at Sa...

North Macedonia's parliament dissolves, sets snap election for April 12

North Macedonias parliament dissolved itself on Sunday and set April 12 for an early election, eight months ahead of the end of the current term.The move, endorsed by 108 deputies in the 120-seat parliament, follows Prime Minister Zoran Zae...

Hornqvist's hat trick propels Penguins past Red Wings

Patric Hornqvist recorded a hat trick in the first two periods and the Pittsburgh Penguins eased past the visiting Detroit Red Wings, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon. Hornqvists hat trick was the third of his career during the regular season. He a...

Gunmen kill TV journalist in Somalia, say police

Gunmen killed a TV and radio journalist in Somalias Afgooye district on Sunday, police said.Abdiwali Ali Hassan, 25, was shot several times and died on his way to the hospital, Captain Abdikadir Osman, Afgooyes police commander, told Reuter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020