Two more Indians on board quarantined cruise ship tested positive for coronavirus

Two more Indians on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess quarantined off the coast of Japan were tested positive for coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said on Monday, adding that the four Indian crew members who were earlier tested positive for the virus are "stable and responding well to the treatment." A total of 99 new cases of coronavirus were reported on the ship, bringing the total number of those infected to 454, the embassy said in a statement posted on its Twitter handle.

"As per the information availed with the Embassy, 99 new COVID-19 positive cases onboard Diamond Princess have been confirmed today (bringing the total number to 454). This includes two Indian crew members who have been transferred to medical facilities for necessary treatment and quarantine," the statement read. "The number of Indian nationals who have tested positive for COVID-19 now stands at six. The four Indian crew members who were earlier tested positive continue to receive treatment. Their health conditions are stable and responding well to the treatment," it added.

A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, were among the 3,711 people on board the luxury cruise ship. The Embassy said that it is coordinating with the Japanese government and ship management company for the health and welfare of all Indian nationals on-board.

"The Embassy of India in Tokyo is in constant touch with on-board Indian nationals, who are successfully braving out the situation and understand public health safety concerns in such situation," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.