Hong Kong increases funds to tackle coronavirus outbreak to $3.6 billion
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the government would increase handouts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak to HK$28 billion($3.60 billion) from HK$25 billion pledged previously, to ease the impact on the Chinese-ruled city's battered economy.
Lam last week had said the government would give one-off payments to businesses across the city and the Hospital Authority. ($1 = 7.7675 Hong Kong dollars)
