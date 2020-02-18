REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

The number of new coronavirus infections in mainland China fell below 2,000 on Tuesday for the first time since January, although global experts warn it is still too early to say the outbreak is being contained.

IRAN-ELECTION-MOOD/ 'From bad to worse' - Dashed hopes may deter many Iranians from polls

DUBAI (Reuters) - Confrontation with America, economic hardship and an airline tragedy have battered Iranians’ confidence in their leaders, posing a potential problem for the authorities in a parliamentary election this week. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-BOLTON/ Bolton says he hopes book is not 'suppressed' by White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - John Bolton, the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, raised concern on Monday about his unpublished book being “suppressed” by the White House and suggested he should be able to respond to the president’s tweets about him. USA-ELECTION-DEMOCRATS/

Sanders, Bloomberg trade insults as Democratic White House race heats up RICHMOND, Calif. (Reuters) - Democratic White House contenders Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg stepped up their attacks on each other on Monday, with Sanders accusing the media mogul of trying to buy the election and Bloomberg saying the senator and his fervent supporters were hurting the party.

BUSINESS CHINA-HEALTH-APPLE/

Apple warns sales to fall short of target due to coronavirus impact Apple Inc warned on Monday it was unlikely to meet its March quarter sales guidance set just three weeks ago as the world’s most valuable technology firm became one of the biggest corporate casualties of China’s coronavirus epidemic.

USA-HUAWEI-TECH-TSMC/ U.S. mulls cutting Huawei off from global chip suppliers, with TSMC in crosshairs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is considering changing U.S. regulations to allow it to block shipments of chips to Huawei Technologies from companies such as Taiwan’s TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, two sources familiar with the matter said. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-MISBEHAVIOUR-KEIRA-KNIGHTLEY/ Knightley says film 'Misbehaviour' highlights battle for equality

LONDON (Reuters) - Keira Knightley said her new film “Misbehaviour”, the true story of how the Women’s Liberation Movement disrupted the 1970 Miss World competition, felt relevant at a time when people were still fighting for equal treatment. BRITAIN-PEOPLE-FLACK/

Suicide of 'Love Island' host sparks demands for tougher UK media rules LONDON (Reuters) - The death of one of Britain’s most famous TV stars, “Love Island” host Caroline Flack, has sparked a debate over the behavior of the tabloid press and whether social media companies need to do more to remove toxic content.

SPORTS MOTOR-NASCAR-DAYTONA/

Hamlin wins Daytona 500, Newman hospitalized after crash Denny Hamlin won his second straight Daytona 500 in a photo-finish on Monday but there was little celebrating at Daytona International Speedway after a horrific last lap crash sent Ryan Newman to hospital.

TENNIS-DUBAI-CLIJSTERS/ Tennis: Plenty of positives for Clijsters despite Dubai comeback defeat

Kim Clijsters says there was much to be pleased about in her comeback match against Garbine Muguruza after the Belgian matched the pace and intensity of the Australian Open finalist before losing 6-2 7-6(6) in Dubai on Monday. UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE TURKEY-SECURITY/GEZI (PIX)

Turkish court may announce verdict in trial of activists over 2013 protests A Turkish court may announce a verdict in the trial of businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala, facing a life sentence on a charge of attempting to overthrow the government over his role in the 2013 Gezi Park protests, and 15 other defendants.

18 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT DENMARK-FRAUD/

Danish court to cast verdict against government official accused of stealing $17 million intended for the most vulnerable in society The case against Britta Nielsen, 65, who was arrested in South Africa in November 2018 accused of stealing $17 million of Danish government funds intended for the most vulnerable in society, is seen by many Danes as a symbol of the decline in public trust in one of the least corrupt countries in the world.

18 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/TIMELINE (PIX) (TV)

The Harvey Weinstein story: From studio to courtroom in 40 years Timeline of some key events in Weinstein's career and life, up to and including rape trial.

18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-COURT/ABORTION (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

A nervous wait at Louisiana abortion clinic at center of U.S. Supreme Court fight The Supreme Court on March 4 will hear a major abortion case concerning a restrictive law in Louisiana that may test how aggressively the conservative justices intend to curb abortion rights in the coming years. At the center of the case is a clinic housed in a windowless brick structure on a corner lot in Shreveport, Louiiana

18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Jurors in Weinstein's rape trial will begin deciding former producer's fate New York jurors on Tuesday will begin deliberating the fate of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is on trial for rape in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement.

18 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

EU-ECOFIN/TAX (TV) EU finance ministers adopt updated blacklist of tax havens

European Union finance ministers adopt an updated version of the bloc's tax haven blacklist. 18 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/BUDGET (PIX) Singapore to unveil historic budget deficit to soften coronavirus hit

Singapore's finance minister will deliver the budget speech. The city-state is set to roll out a hefty package of measures to cushion the blow from the coronavirus epidemic on its economy, with some analysts expecting it to budget for its biggest deficit in over a decade. 18 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

GALP-OUTLOOK/ Galp presents updated outlook at Capital Markets Day

Portugal's energy company Galp holds its Capital Markets Day in London to present its strategic overview and updated financial outlook to investors after posting full-year results earlier in the day. 18 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-TAX/SEXWORK (PIX) Sex and taxes: A Seattle accountant is intimate with both

Two things in life are certain for Lori St. Kitts: sex and taxes. St. Kitts is one of the few U.S. tax preparers who specialize in helping people report income from sex work, a sprawling industry that straddles the above-board and underground economies. 18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CONGO-CONSTRUCTION/ (PIX) (TV) Congo’s irksome ‘sheep jumps’ jam traffic and confound a president

Construction of a number of major overpasses in Congo’s congested capital Kinshasa, a passion project of President Felix Tshisekedi, was meant to ease traffic and save lives. But the plan to build the so-called ‘sauts-de-moutton’ – ‘sheep-jumps’ in English – has been mired in corruption, leaving many overpasses unfinished and making traffic worse than ever. The scandal has irked Kinshasa residents and raised questions about the new president’s ability to get even the simplest tasks done. 18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

AIR CANADA-RESULTS/ (PIX) Air Canada expected to report higher revenues on strong customer demand

Air Canada is expected to report higher quarterly revenues on strong demand from passengers, but the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX continues to pressure the airline on costs. 18 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday 18 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

FACEBOOK-TAX/ Facebook faces trial in tax court over Ireland offshore deal

Facebook's tax trial is set to begin in a San Francisco court on Wednesday (moved from Monday), as the IRS tries to convince a judge the company owes more than $9 billion in taxes linked to its 2008 decision to shift profits to Ireland. 18 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

PDVSA-CITGO/CARGO Hunt begins for buyer of disputed Citgo crude cargo unloaded in Venezuela

A search for what led to the discharge of $57 million in crude oil claimed by U.S. refiner Citgo Petroleum but unloaded over the weekend at a Venezuela port has begun. The buyer of the oil, which was stranded at sea for a year due to U.S. sanctions is likely to face legal claims if Citgo can discover where it goes. 18 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

TELECOMS-5G/BRAZIL (PIX) Huawei 5G technology cyber risk a nat'l security issue - telecoms regulator

Brazil's telecoms regulator Anatel preparing to auction 5G frequencies tells Reuters any decision on the cyber risks of using Huawei technology will have to be decided by President Jair Bolsonaro's national security chief. 18 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS LESOTHO-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Lesotho PM's wife to go on trial for killing of his previous wife Maesaiah Thabane, wife of Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, is set to go on trial for the murder of his previous wife.

18 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT LATVIA-ICELAND/

Icelandic Foreign Minister Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson to visit Latvia The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iceland Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson visits Latvia and meets with the highest government officials of Latvia, including the Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics. They are to discuss the bilateral cooperation between both the countries, regional cooperation and security issues.

18 Feb 04:50 ET / 09:50 GMT USA-ELECTION/DEBATE

Democratic White House candidates face high-pressure Nevada debate At least five Democratic presidential contenders will meet in a high-stakes debate in Nevada on Wednesday, three days before the state's voters make their picks in an unsettled and tight nominating race for the White House. A look at the stakes for each of the participants:

18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/NEVADA

EXPLAINER: Nevada hosts second caucus in Democratic primary After the Iowa caucuses developed into a mess, Nevada will try to conduct a caucus with less problems.

18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SPAIN-LABOR/LAYOFFS

Spain's cabinet expected to ban layoffs over sickness At its weekly meeting, the cabinet is expected to repeal an article contained in the 2012 labour reform law that allows workers to be dismissed for being sick. This is the first step in a reversal of the labour reform planned by the left-wing coalition government.

18 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT ITALY-RUSSIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Italy's Di Maio meets Russia's Lavrov for talks in Rome Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini host their Russian counterparts,Sergei Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu in bilateral talks.

18 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT FRANCE-CAFES/ (PIX) (TV)

Saving 1000 cafes, the heart of social life in French villages Thomas Sureau and his wife this weekend took possession of the keys to run-down café in the village of Congrier. Their task: breathe life back into a village typical of ‘La France Oubliée’, or Forgotten France. In return, they’ll get the premise for free and receive rent-free lodging in a village house for six months, part of a scheme backed by public money to halt the decline of rural France.

18 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/KEY MOMENTS (PIX) (TV) Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Timeline of key moments in Weinstein's rape trial. 18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/TESTIMONY (PIX) (TV) Harvey Weinstein rape case may turn on history of prior 'bad acts'

A Manhattan jury's verdict in the sexual assault trial of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein may well hang on the testimony of three women whose accusations were not part of the underlying criminal case. 18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

