Kashmiri resistance intensifying against Pakistani oppression

  • Muzaffarabad,
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 17:59 IST
  • Created: 18-02-2020 17:59 IST
Sardar Liaqat Hayat, Chairman of Jammu Kashmir National Awami Party. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan has used almost every international platform to peddle lies about Kashmir. It has also been making tall claims of being the defender of Kashmiri Human rights. But, it has not uttered a single word about widespread human rights violations in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The human rights of people living here have been trampled upon by successive Pakistani regimes. Sardar Liaqat Hayat, Chairman of Jammu Kashmir National Awami Party lamented Pakistan's duplicity in dealing with the Kashmir issue.

He said in his speech, "What could be more unfortunate than this? They are sloganeering about the amalgamation of Kashmir with Pakistan at a time when they have failed to administrate Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistani legislators are making such a statement in the assembly. We haven't seen legislators as shameless as these". While the land and resources in Pakistan occupied Kashmir have been plundered through subterfuge and intimidation, the indigenous people continue to remain deprived of their fundamental rights. The army generals who hold great sway in Pakistani politics have treated them like slaves.

Sardar Liaqat Hayat said, "They do not understand civility. These army generals would demean Bengalis by calling them, Hindu agents. They would make a mockery of their physique but the same Bengalis defeated them terribly and 95,000 Niazi soldiers were forced to surrender. They do not grant even the basic rights to their own people in Balochistan. They are thieves who do not spare even flour and sugar". He added, "You try to create drama on 5th February. You bring gatherings through trickery. But people have rejected you completely. You spend a lot of money and time to peddle propaganda. You grant holidays to government employees so that people come to your program but they don't appear. While on the other side, people are spending their own money, the youth is spending its pocket money to create flags and banners and demand freedom".

Kashmiris are now resisting the oppression and are out on streets demanding their rights. Their appeal for support has resonated with every section of the society and the movement is getting stronger. (ANI)

