Left Menu
Development News Edition

Starting schools late may help reduce rates of vehicle accidents involving teens: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 15:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 15:31 IST
Starting schools late may help reduce rates of vehicle accidents involving teens: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Later school start times are associated with a significant drop in vehicle accidents involving teen drivers, according to a study that may lead to more optimal school time tables that take student safety into account. The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, analysed motor vehicle accident statistics involving adolescents in Fairfax County, Virginia in the US for two school years before and after the implementation of later school start times.

According to the researchers, including those from Boston Children's Hospital in the US, the crash rate in 16-to-18-year-old licensed drivers decreased significantly from 31.63 to 29.59 accidents per 1,000 drivers after the delayed start time. In contrast, they said the teen crash rate remained steady throughout the rest of the state.

"Accidental injuries including motor vehicle crashes are the number one cause of deaths of adolescents in the U.S., and anything we can do to mitigate that risk should be considered," said study co-author Judith Owens from the Boston Children's Hospital. "We know from independent data sources that after a change in school start times students get more sleep, which leads to multiple benefits, not just for individuals but also in terms of huge economic implications," Owens said.

The study compared motor vehicle crash rates among adolescents in the differing school start times in Fairfax County, which in the fall of 2015 changed the school start times by 50 minutes from 7:20 AM to 8:10 AM. It also compared this with data on teenage crashes in the rest of the state, where school start times did not change.

According to the researchers, the later school start time was associated with a lower rate of distraction-related accidents. "Teenagers who get more sleep are less likely to make poor decisions such as not wearing a seat belt or engaging in distracted driving," Owens said.

"One of the potential mechanisms for this reduction in car crashes is a decrease in behaviors that are related to risk-taking," she added. The researchers believe that a delayed school start time offers several benefits, including a greater likelihood that teens will get enough sleep on school nights.

Students will be more alert to achieve peak classroom performance, exhibiting reduced tardiness and absences that will improve opportunities for learning, they said. Owens believes that her study will help other school districts to examine school start times and their relationship to other safety issues beyond car crashes, such as sports-related injuries in student-athletes.

"When schools start too early, students are being asked to wake up and function at a time when their circadian rhythm is telling them to stay asleep," she said. "Changing school start times not only allows students to get more sleep but allows them to sleep at the optimal time. When they sleep may be equally important, if not more so, than how much sleep they get," Owens added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Two test positive for coronavirus in Iran - health ministry spokesman

Preliminary tests on two suspected coronavirus cases in Iran have come back positive, a health ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, according to the official IRNA news agency. The cases were in the city of Qom and the patients have been pu...

Time not ripe for women officers to get into combat roles: Western Command GOC

Western Command GOC Lt Gen R P Singh has hailed the Supreme Court order on giving permanent commission to women officers in the Army, but said time is not ripe for them to get into combat roles. Talking to reporters after an investiture cer...

Suicide by family: Ex-DIG, four other get 8-year-jail  

A former DIG and four others were sentenced to eight-year imprisonment by a local court in a 2004 case in which a family of five had committed suicide, blaming the accused for the extreme step. A serving DSP of the Punjab Police was also se...

Sri Lanka to withdraw from co-sponsorship of UN rights body resolution on war crimes

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday said that his government will withdraw from co-sponsoring a UN Human Rights Council resolution on accountability for war crimes. His statement came days after the US imposed travel re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020