UPDATE 1-London Heathrow resumes takeoffs after brief disruption
London's Heathrow airport resumed flights on Wednesday after operations were briefly disrupted at Europe's biggest airport when an aircraft went out of service, blocking one of its runways.
"For a matter of minutes, one of the runways was out of service as an aircraft was towed from the taxiway. Heathrow is now operating as normal," a spokeswoman for the airport said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Heathrow airport
- London
- Europe