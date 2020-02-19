UPDATE 1-London Heathrow resumes takeoffs after brief disruption

London's Heathrow airport resumed flights on Wednesday after operations were briefly disrupted at Europe's biggest airport when an aircraft went out of service, blocking one of its runways.

"For a matter of minutes, one of the runways was out of service as an aircraft was towed from the taxiway. Heathrow is now operating as normal," a spokeswoman for the airport said in a statement.

