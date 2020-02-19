Left Menu
German grandma builds wheelchair ramps from Lego

Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Faced with rows of inaccessible shops and cafes, wheelchair user Rita Ebel has devised a low-tech high-fun solution - ramps made of Lego. "For me, it is just about trying to sensitize the world a little bit to barrier-free travel," Ebel said in the German town of Hanau. She has been using a wheelchair since she was involved in a car accident 25 years ago.

"Anyone could suddenly end up in a situation that puts them in a wheelchair as it did me," the 62-year-old grandmother said. Helped by her husband, Ebel often spends two to three hours a day building the made-to-order ramps which contain several hundred of the small plastic bricks stuck together with up to eight tubes of glue.

The bright colors stand out in town centers, she said. "Nobody just walks past a Lego ramp without taking a look. Whether it's children who try to get the bricks out or adults who take out their mobile phones to take pictures," she said.

Local businesses are also enthusiastic. "It's a brilliant idea," said Malika El Harti, who got a ramp for her hair salon. "Everyone who walks past is happy about the ramps. Finally, you can see from afar that you can get in here without any problems."

Reliant on donations, the biggest challenge is getting hold of bricks, said Eber, as many families can't bear to part with them. The idea is even catching on abroad. Eber, who also has a part-time job, has sent ramp building instructions to Austria and Switzerland and there is interest from Spain and a school in the United States.

