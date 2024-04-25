Hungary's government to sue Austrian supermarket chain Spar for defamation
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 25-04-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 15:14 IST
Hungary's government plans to sue Austrian supermarket chain Spar for defamation, Prime minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a presser on Thursday.
