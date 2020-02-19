Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yemen minister's 6 bodyguards killed in convoy blast

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sana'a
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 20:42 IST
Yemen minister's 6 bodyguards killed in convoy blast
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Six bodyguards to Yemen's defense minister were killed Wednesday when their vehicle hit a landmine east of the capital Sanaa, in a blast that left the official unhurt, a ministry source said. The Yemen government -- backed by a Saudi-led military coalition -- has been battling Iran-bached Huthi rebels since 2014 when the insurgents seized control of Sanaa.

Defence Minister General Mohammed Ali al-Maqdishi was in Marib province on Wednesday visiting one of the main frontlines. "A vehicle accompanying that of the defense minister was struck by an explosion," a defense ministry source told AFP, adding that six of his guards were killed.

"Nothing happened to the minister," the source said. Loyalist military officials said late January that the Huthis had made gains against government troops north and east of the capital, seizing a strategic road.

The road connects Sanaa to the provinces of Marib, to the east, and Jawf in the north. Before the latest upsurge in fighting, Jawf province had been mostly controlled by the Huthis, with its capital still in the hands of the government.

Marib province, including its capital, is under government control. The renewed fighting, which erupted several weeks ago, included a January 18 missile strike on a loyalist military camp that killed 116 people.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed and millions been displaced in the war that the United Nations has termed as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Meghalaya CM and Dr. Jitendra Singh discuss progress of different projects

Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Sh Conrad Sangma today called on Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, Dr. Jitendra Singh and discussed the progress of different State projects related to infrastructure, roads and publi...

Tokyo Olympics organisers launch Hindi twitter account

The organising committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has launched a dedicated Hindi twitter account for sports fans in India. The twitter account Tokyo2020 for India Tokyo2020hi, which is the official account of the Olympic and Paralympic Ga...

Cover up or be censored: Cambodia orders women not look sexy on Facebook

A crackdown in Cambodia on women who wear provocative clothing while selling goods via Facebook live streams was slammed by womens rights groups on Wednesday as dangerous and baseless.Prime Minister Hun Sen said low cut tops were an affront...

UPDATE 1-Coronavirus poses risks to fragile recovery in global economy -IMF

The coronavirus epidemic has already disrupted economic growth in China and a further spread to other countries could derail a highly fragile projected recovery in the global economy in 2020, the International Monetary Fund warned on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020