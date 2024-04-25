Heavy Dubai Downpours May Intensify in a Warmer Climate
Despite heavy rain in Dubai and the Persian Gulf, scientists found no clear evidence linking it solely to greenhouse gas-triggered warming. However, analysis of past observations and the known effect of rising air moisture suggests climate change likely played a role. While computer simulations couldn't confirm this, the rainfall increase aligns with expected climate change impacts observed elsewhere. Despite El Niño's influence, the flooding is estimated to be three times more likely to occur now than before the industrial era. Cloud seeding is unlikely to have contributed to the rainfall, according to the report.
