UPDATE 1-Betting odds give 25% probability of Britain's Cummings exiting by April
Betting odds indicate a 25% implied probability of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings leaving Downing Street by the end of March.
Cummings, the former campaign director of the successful "Vote Leave" Brexit campaign in the 2016 referendum, is Johnson's most powerful adviser and delights in courting controversy. He helped prompt the resignation of Sajid Javid as finance minister last week and this week faced criticism for the appointment of a contractor who resigned within days after his views on race, women's sport and forced contraception were unearthed.
"As Boris Johnson's aide continues to make the headlines, the bookies now make it just 3/1 he is axed or walks away voluntarily from No. 10 before the clock strikes midnight on March 31st," Ladbrokes said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dominic Cummings
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Downing Street
- Ladbrokes
- Brexit
- Sajid Javid
ALSO READ
Prince Charles announces Katy Perry as an ambassador of the British Asian Trust
British scientist makes breakthrough in race for coronavirus vaccine - Sky
Former British PM Cameron's bodyguard forgets loaded gun in plane toilet
Former British PM Cameron turns down climate summit job
UPDATE 1-British Airways owner IAG sees marginal impact of coronavirus on global travel