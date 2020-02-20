U.S. accuses Russia of cyberattack in Georgia that disrupted websites, TV stations
The United States on Thursday blamed Russia for a cyberattack against Georgia in October that Washington said disrupted operations of the Georgian government and privately-run websites and interrupted the broadcast of at least two major television stations.
"The United States calls on Russia to cease this behavior in Georgia and elsewhere," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.
Pompeo said the United States would provide assistance to Georgia to help improve the country's ability to fend off such attacks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Georgia
- Mike Pompeo
- United States
- Russia
ALSO READ
Georgian opposition leader gets three more years in jail
Russian spy agency played role in Berlin murder of Georgian man - Bellingcat
Europe, United States criticise Georgia over opposition leader's jailing
Russia rejects allegations it carried out cyber attack on Georgia - RIA
Georgia's released ex-premier vows to fight against government