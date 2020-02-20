Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netanyahu's insistence on building settlements 'systematic destruction' of two-state solution: Palestine

Palestine on Thursday condemned the plan of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to build thousands of settlement homes in Jerusalem, considering his decision "systematic destruction of the two-state solution."

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tel Aviv
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 23:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 23:03 IST
Netanyahu's insistence on building settlements 'systematic destruction' of two-state solution: Palestine
Palestanian President Mahmoud Abbas (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Tel Aviv [Israel], Feb 20 (Xinhua/ANI): Palestine on Thursday condemned the plan of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to build thousands of settlement homes in Jerusalem, considering his decision "systematic destruction of the two-state solution". "Netanyahu's insistence on building settlement homes is a systematic destruction of the two-state solution to implement the US Deal of the Century," Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson of the Palestinian president, said in an official statement.

"The settlement is violating international legitimacy and international law, which consider all Israeli settlements illegal in all Palestinian lands," Abu Rudeineh added. The spokesperson also pointed to Netanyahu's attempts to win the votes of the Israeli right-wing in the upcoming elections at the expense of Palestinians.

"All Netanyahu's attempts will not bring peace and stability to anyone and will lead the region to more tension and violence," Abu Rudeineh warned. The official called for "an urgent intervention from the international community" to stop the Israeli activity.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu announced that he was promoting the building of some 5,200 new Jewish homes in highly sensitive areas of East Jerusalem. (Xinhua/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

NITI Aayog to hold SDG Conclave 2020 in Guwahati

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Maha govt transfers five senior IAS officers

The Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred five senior bureaucrats, includingAdditional Chief Secretary ACS of Revenue, Registration and Stamp Duty, Manu Kumar Srivastava.Srivastava, a 1986-batch IAS officer, has now been made the A...

Airtel will pay dues before March 17, says Sunil Bharti Mittal

Founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises Sunil Bharti Mittal on Thursday assured the government that Airtel would comply with the Supreme Court order and pay the dues before March 17.Mittal also met Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad duri...

Southern Army Commander welcomes SC verdict on permanent commission to women in Army

Southern Army Commander Lt Gen CP Mohanty on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Courts judgment on Permanent Commission for women officers in the Indian Army, saying they have been part of the force for the past 30 years.The women have been part...

UPDATE 6-IMF begins visit as Lebanon grapples with financial crisis

A team from the International Monetary Fund IMF met Lebanese government officials on Thursday at the start of a visit to advise on how to tackle the countrys crippling financial and economic crisis.The IMF has said its team will stay until ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020