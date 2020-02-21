US could send Patriot missiles to Turkey amid Syria tensions: Ankara
Ankara on Thursday said the United States could send Patriot missiles to Turkey after Turkish soldiers were killed in attacks in Syria's Idlib blamed on the Syrian regime.
"There is the threat of air strikes, missiles against our country," Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told CNN Turk broadcaster, adding: "There could be Patriot support."
But Akar ruled out any troop support from the US. Earlier on Thursday, two Turkish soldiers were killed in Idlib after an air strike blamed on Damascus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hulusi Akar
- Ankara
- United States
- Idlib
- Turkey
- Syria
- CNN Turk
- Damascus
ALSO READ
Three dead, scores hurt, in Turkey plane accident
Turkey says it expects Russia to immediately stop Syrian govt attacks in Idlib
Kremlin: militant attacks come from Turkish zone of Syria's Idlib
UPDATE 1-Russia: militant attacks come from Turkey's zone in Syria's Idlib
Russia says its 'military specialists' killed in Syrian Idlib attacks