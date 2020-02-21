U.N.-led Libya ceasefire talks will resume on Friday in Geneva - UN spokesman
The United Nations will on Friday host a new rounds of ceasefire talks between Libya's warring parties fighting over the capital Tripoli, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday.
On Tuesday, Libya's internationally recognized government pulled out of the talks after eastern forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar shelled Tripoli's seaport.
