Israel confirms first coronavirus case in Japan ship returnee

Israel confirmed its first case of new coronavirus Friday, in a citizen who flew home from Japan earlier this week after being quarantined on the stricken cruise ship Diamond Princess.

"One of the passengers who returned home from the cruise ship in Japan tested positive in a checkup by the health ministry's central laboratory," a ministry statement said, adding that the other dozen Israeli passengers who had flown home had all tested negative.

