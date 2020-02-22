Flight carrying British evacuees from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan takes off
Britain's Foreign Office on Friday said the evacuation flight for its nationals on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship has taken off from Japan, following the coronavirus outbreak.
The flight, carrying 32 British and other European passengers along with British government and medical staff, is due to land in Britain on Saturday morning, it said in a tweet: https://twitter.com/foreignoffice/status/1230994777237344258?s=20
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
