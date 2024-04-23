Zelenskiy thanks Britain's Sunak for largest defence package for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the largest defence support package for Ukraine to date.

"Storm Shadow and other missiles, hundreds of armoured vehicles and watercraft, ammunition — all of this is needed on the battlefield," he said on X following a phone call with Sunak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)