Zelenskiy thanks Britain's Sunak for largest defence package for Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 15:11 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the largest defence support package for Ukraine to date.
"Storm Shadow and other missiles, hundreds of armoured vehicles and watercraft, ammunition — all of this is needed on the battlefield," he said on X following a phone call with Sunak.
