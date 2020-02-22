China reports 397 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on mainland on Feb.21

Mainland China had 397 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Feb. 21, the country's National Health Commission said on Saturday, down from 889 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 76,288. The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 2,345 as of the end of Feb. 21.

The central province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 106 new deaths, of which 90 were in the provincial capital of Wuhan.

