Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan says passenger found to be infected after leaving ship

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 22:01 IST
Japan says passenger found to be infected after leaving ship

Tokyo, Feb 22 (AP) A passenger who got off the Diamond Princess after completing the cruise ship's quarantine this past week tested positive for the new virus Saturday, becoming the first known case of infection among those released at the end of the ship's containment period, Japanese officials said. The patient is a woman in her 60s from Tochigi prefecture, north of Tokyo, who was on the ship with her husband, Tochigi Gov. Tomikazu Fukuda said at a televised news conference.

The woman had tested negative for the virus on Feb. 15, four days before she got off the ship with her husband, with neither showing any symptoms at the time. The couple took a train home, officials said. Despite strong doubts raised from inside and outside the country, Japanese health ministry officials have insisted that any passengers who completed the 14-day quarantine, tested negative for the virus and showed no symptoms had nearly zero risk of becoming a virus patient.

"I would like to urge the government to take more thorough preventive measures," Fukuda said sternly at the news conference. Some experts and former passengers have criticised the quarantine, saying anti-infection measures were inadequate. The US, Australia and other governments that evacuated their citizens from the ship are requiring them an additional two-week quarantine.

Japan's health minister, Katsunobu Kato, said Saturday that 18 Americans, six Australians and one Israeli passenger who were flown out of Japan by their respective governments before the end of the ship's quarantine tested positive after returning home. He said the results were understandable because those passengers did not fully meet the stricter requirements for release from the ship. Kato said Japanese officials were working closely with their respective countries' health officials to follow up the cases.

Kato also said Saturday that 23 passengers had been released from the Diamond Princess at the end of the quarantine without being tested for the virus due to procedural mistakes, another sign of sloppiness in the quarantine of the ship, where more than 600 people were infected. He said the 23 were tested before the quarantine began February 5, but were allowed to leave the ship on Wednesday and Thursday without being tested again. Three of them have since tested negative, and most of the others have agreed to be tested, he said.

Kato said officials have tracked all 23 passengers down and asked them to self-quarantine at home for 14 days. "We deeply regret that there was an operational error," he said at a news conference. "We will examine what went wrong so we will not repeat the same mistake." Japan has confirmed more than 760 cases of the new virus, which first emerged in China, including at least 634 from the Diamond Princess, which docked and was quarantined in Yokohama, near Tokyo.

The ship initially carried about 2,600 passengers and 1,100 crew members. Most of the passengers were either taken to hospitals, disembarked or took chartered flights home. About 100 others who had infected roommates or contact with other passengers during the quarantine period were taken to a government facility to complete the 14-day quarantine. (AP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Aramco says received approval for Jafurah gas field development

Saudi Aramco said on Saturday it had received regulatory approval to develop Saudi Arabias Jafurah non-associated gas field and expects production to start in early 2024. It said output would reach around 2.2 billion cubic feet per day of s...

UPDATE 4-Ten new cases of coronavirus in Iran, two dead- officials

Authorities in Iran on Saturday announced the detection of at least 10 new cases of coronavirus and two more deaths, deepening a sense of public unease over the handling of the spread of the disease. The latest cases appeared to bring the n...

Mobile phones seized from four Madhyamik examinees

Mobile phones were seized from four Madhyamik examinees on the fourth day of the class 10board examinations on Saturday, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said.The students will not be allowed to sit for the remaining exams, the ...

Jamiat faction denounces NPR, urges people to not cooperate with enumerators

Several scholars under the banner of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Mahmood Madani faction denounced the National Population Register NPR and urged people to not give their details to enumerators. A brainstorming session was jointly convened by Maulan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020