Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-Ten new cases of coronavirus in Iran, two dead- officials

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 23:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 23:25 IST
UPDATE 5-Ten new cases of coronavirus in Iran, two dead- officials
News of the latest cases and deaths came from Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur and the governor of Markazi province in central Iran, cited by state TV. Image Credit: ANI

Authorities in Iran on Saturday announced the detection of at least 10 new cases of coronavirus and two more deaths, deepening a sense of public unease over the handling of the spread of the disease. The latest cases appeared to bring the number of cases in Iran to 29 and the number of deaths to six.

News of the latest cases and deaths came from Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur and the governor of Markazi province in central Iran, cited by state TV. The Health Ministry earlier on Saturday noted a total number of 28 cases and five deaths and the governor announced the death in Markazi province later in the day.

Most of the cases, including eight of the new infections, have been in Qom, a Shi'ite Muslim holy city 120 km (75 miles) south of the capital Tehran. Schools, universities and seminaries in Qom will be closed on Sunday and Monday in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus, the government crisis management headquarters for Qom province announced on Saturday, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Health officials had called on Thursday for the suspension of all religious gatherings in Qom. The cases in Iran have affected the neighboring region.

The United Arab Emirates announced two new coronavirus cases on Saturday, an Iranian tourist and his wife, the state news agency WAM reported, raising the total number of coronavirus cases in that country to 13. Lebanon confirmed its first coronavirus case on Friday, a 45-year-old woman returning from Qom.

Iran has suspended religious pilgrimage trips to Iraq, an official who oversees pilgrimage trips said on Saturday, according to the Fars news agency. Iraq announced on Thursday that it had banned border crossings by Iranian nationals, Iraq's state news agency said.

The decision came after Iraqi Airways suspended flights to Iran. Kuwait Airways also suspended all flights to Iran starting on Thursday. Saudi Arabia said on Friday it had suspended travel by citizens and expatriates to Iran. Kuwait Airways was operating special flights to evacuate more than 700 Kuwaitis from the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on Saturday, it said in a post on its official Twitter account.

WORRIES ABOUT COVER-UP

The revelation by authorities of multiple coronavirus cases and deaths over a short period of time has led to criticism and accusations from Iranians online of a cover-up by officials.

Some online posts have drawn comparisons between the handling of the recent coronavirus announcements and the way Iranian authorities revealed information about the crash of a passenger plane last month. Iran's Revolutionary Guards accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing all 176 aboard. Iranian authorities initially denied blame before later admitting the plane had been shot down in error.

Iran's health minister, Saeed Namaki, made a reference to rumors about a cover-up on Saturday, saying any cases of coronavirus would be revealed to the public as soon as possible, according to the IRIB news agency. In a tweet on its Farsi language account, the U.S. State Department said the Iranian government was playing down the danger and giving people "incorrect information."

There was no immediate response from Iranian officials. The coronavirus began in China and has largely been focused there, but it has spread to a growing number of other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Debris found in fuel tanks of 70% of inspected 737 Max jets

Debris has been found in the fuel tanks of 70 of grounded Boeing 737 Max jets that have been inspected by the company, Boeing confirmed on Saturday. Inspectors found the debris in 35 out of about 50 jets that were inspected. They are among ...

Stars vie to bounce back vs. visiting Blackhawks

For the Dallas Stars, Friday nights matchup with the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues was more than a measuring stick. It was for a share of first place in the Western Conference. After seeing their six-game point streak 5-0-1...

Tennis-Halep survives Rybakina onslaught to win Dubai title

Top seed Simona Halep came back from a set down for the third time in the tournament to beat Kazakhstans rising star Elena Rybakina 3-6 6-3 7-65 to win the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships for the second time on Saturday. In a battle th...

Iran now says 6th person dead of new virus

Authorities in Iran have reported a sixth death from the new virus that emerged in China. The governor of Markazi province told the official IRNA news agency Saturday that tests of a patient who recently died in the central city of Arak wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020