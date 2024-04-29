Left Menu

ADB, partners support construction of solar photovoltaic plant in Kiribati

Kiribati Minister of Infrastructure and Sustainable Energy Willie Tokataake led the groundbreaking ceremony and ADB Senior Country Coordination Officer in Kiribati Teatao Tira represented the bank at the event. 

ADB | Tarawa | Updated: 29-04-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 15:32 IST
ADB, partners support construction of solar photovoltaic plant in Kiribati
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Kiribati

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) joined the Government of Kiribati and other development partners in a groundbreaking ceremony today to officially mark the first step toward the construction of the largest solar photovoltaic plant in Kiribati.

Kiribati Minister of Infrastructure and Sustainable Energy Willie Tokataake led the groundbreaking ceremony and ADB Senior Country Coordination Officer in Kiribati Teatao Tira represented the bank at the event. 

“This project highlights ADB’s push for cross-sector integrated solutions and new ways of working as the Asia Pacific region’s climate bank,” said Mr. Tira. “The event marks a giant leap in Kiribati’s transition into a resilient low-carbon economy.” 

The new photovoltaic plant on the Bonriki water reserve totals 7.5 megawatts and will enable more than 9,000 homes on South Tarawa, the Kiribati capital, to enjoy the benefits of reliable, efficient, and affordable solar-generated electricity.

The groundbreaking is the latest milestone of ADB’s first energy sector project, the South Tarawa Renewable Energy Project. It is supported by ADB and cofinanced by the Government of New Zealand and the Strategic Climate Fund. Under ADB’s first cross-sector joint procurement, the project’s solar and battery energy storage system were procured along with the solar plant of ADB’s South Tarawa Water Supply Project cofinanced by the World Bank and the Green Climate Fund. 

ADB’s contribution to the two projects totaling $21 million comes from the Asian Development Fund, which provides grants to ADB’s poorest and most vulnerable countries. It is replenished every 4 years by the ADF’s donor countries.

Other benefits of the project include climate-resilient technologies that are new to Kiribati, much-needed sector reforms and regulation, and project delivery through innovative approaches, to ensure technical, financial and climate sustainability.

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024