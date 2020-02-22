Iran now says 6th person dead of new virus

Authorities in Iran have reported a sixth death from the new virus that emerged in China. The governor of Markazi province told the official IRNA news agency Saturday that tests of a patient who recently died in the central city of Arak were positive for the virus.

Ali Aghazadeh said the person who died was suffering from a heart problem, too. Earlier on Saturday, Iranian health authorities reported the fifth death from the new virus and said the fatality was among 10 new confirmed cases of the virus in Iran.

So far, 28 cases have been confirmed in Iran, including at least five of the six who died. People are being treated for the virus in at least four different cities, including the capital, Tehran, where some pharmacies had already run out of masks and hand sanitizer. Other cities are Qom, Arak and Rasht.

