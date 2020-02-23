Italy coronavirus cases now surpass 100, up from 79: official

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy has risen to over 100, the president of the northern Lombardy region said on Sunday.

Attilio Fontana told SkyTG24 television there were "more than 100 cases" in the country overall and 89 cases in Lombardy alone, the capital of which is Milan.

On Saturday, authorities had said there were 79 cases in Italy, but that number has continued to grow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

