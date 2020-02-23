Left Menu
Development News Edition

No global digital tax by end-2020 would mean digital tax chaos -France

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 20:08 IST
No global digital tax by end-2020 would mean digital tax chaos -France
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@BrunoLeMaire)

Failure to reach a global deal on where and how much to tax digital giants like Google, Amazon or Facebook would result in many digital tax regimes emerging all over the world, France's Finance Minister said on Sunday.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting of world financial leaders, Bruno Le Maire said the gathering had been very useful in establishing consensus on such global tax rules. Finance ministers and central bank governors from the world's 20 biggest economies, the G20, met in Riyadh for talks on global economic issues, with digital taxation topping their two-day agenda.

"For the first time there is wide consensus among the G20 members on the necessity of having a new international taxation system," Le Maire said. "We have to address the issue of digital companies making profits in many countries without any physical presence, which means without paying the due level of taxes," he said.

"And we also have to address the key question of minimum taxation and the risk of having a race to the bottom on taxation," he said. France has already adopted its own digital tax but suspended it until the end of the year to give the G20 time to work out a global deal to which all countries would subscribe.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, the G20's think tank, wants to agree on technical details of such a tax by July and a full agreement among the G20 is expected by the end of the year. "There is a consensus to build a solution by the end of 2020," Le Maire said, noting the alternative -- no agreement -- would create a proliferation of different tax systems making life more difficult for companies.

"Let's be clear -- either we have at the end of 2020 an international solution... clearly in the interest of all countries and digital companies, or there is no solution and ... then it will be up the national taxes to enter into force," Le Maire said. "Instead of having one single, simple solution, we would have many different digital taxes, all over the world," he said.

The United States, home to most of the digital giants, has been wary of committing to a solution on taxing them before U.S. presidential elections later this year and has threatened to slap tariffs on French goods if Paris did not suspend the implementation of the tax.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Taliban wants to make peace deal with US: President Trump

The Taliban in Afghanistan are tired of fighting and want to make a peace deal with the US, President Donald Trump said on Sunday as he left for his maiden visit to India during which the two countries will significantly ramp up the defense...

Motor racing-Chadwick earns first super licence points in Asian F3

Britains Jamie Chadwick earned her first points towards a Formula One super license on Sunday after finishing fourth overall in the Asian F3 series at the Buriram circuit in Thailand. The 21-year-old W Series champion and Asian F3 race winn...

UP Sunni Waqf Board meeting tomorrow, decision on mosque land likely

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board is likely to take a decision in its meeting on Monday regarding the land given by the state government for construction of a mosque. We have already said about honouring the Supreme Court verdict o...

Chowdhury says will not attend official banquet for Trump

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will give a go-by to the official banquet hosted by President of India for US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, as a mark of protest for not inviting the leader of the principal oppositio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020