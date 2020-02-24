Afghanistan finds first coronavirus case: health minister

Kabul, Feb 24 (AFP) Afghanistan has detected its first novel coronavirus case, the country's health minister said on Monday, a day after Kabul announced it would suspend air and ground travel to Iran, where 12 people have died from the outbreak.

"I announce the first positive coronavirus (case) in Herat," health minister Firozuddin Feroz told a press conference, calling on citizens to avoid travel to the western province which borders Iran. (AFP) SCY

