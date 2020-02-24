Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Detained Tanzanian journalist freed after pleading guilty to financial crimes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dodoma
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 21:08 IST
UPDATE 1-Detained Tanzanian journalist freed after pleading guilty to financial crimes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A prominent Tanzanian journalist arrested in July was released on Monday after pleading guilty of tax evasion and money laundering in a case critics had said was politically motivated. After Erick Kabendera acknowledged both crimes in court and agreed to fines of nearly 275 million shillings ($119,305.86), magistrate Janeth Mtega ruled he is freed.

"Finally I've got my freedom, it's quite unexpected that I would be out this soon. I'm really grateful to everybody who played their role," the 39-year-old investigative reporter said outside court. In the charge sheet, prosecutors said Kabendera had with his wife - who was not detained or charged - registered two companies which were used as "vehicles of money laundering" without proper returns being filed.

Though his lawyers had originally rejected the charges, in October they said he was pursuing a plea bargain. The reporter has written for international publications including Britain's Guardian and Times and was known for pursuing politically-sensitive investigations.

One article last year published by the East African newspaper reported a rift in President John Magufuli's government with the headline "No end in sight as Tanzania's ruling party CCM goes for 'dissenters'." After he was arrested last year, the United States and Britain called the affair "irregular" and in violation of Tanzania's criminal procedures law.

Rights groups saw the case as part of a pattern of tighter control on the media since the 2015 election of Magufuli. Amnesty International said Kabendera's plea came from "desperation", possibly linked to poor health.

"While it is welcome news that Kabendera is out of prison ... it is outrageous that he had to pay such a hefty fine to gain his freedom after having been unjustly jailed for exercising his right to freedom of expression." Magufuli's administration has shut down and fined some critical outlets but denies muzzling the media.

Several hours after the ruling, the journalist's lawyer Jebra Kambole said he had paid the 100 million shilling fine for one of the charges and would pay the other within six months. A third charge, of assisting a criminal racket, was dropped.

Held at the Segerea maximum security prison on the outskirts of the capital Dar es Salaam, the journalist had appeared in court more than ten times, sometimes appearing frail. In September, Magufuli said that people held on charges of tax evasion, money laundering, and other financial crimes should be freed if they confess and return the cash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

President Trump, Melania were touched by Taj Mahal's aura, emperor's love story, says tour guide

President Donald Trump and wife Melania were deeply touched by the aura of Taj Mahal -- built by an emperor in memory of his beloved wife, which is often hailed as a sign of eternal love -- and admired the love story of Shah Jahan and Mumta...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia avert elimination as India dominate Bangladesh

Defending champions Australia returned from the brink of elimination to pip Sri Lanka but India underlined their title credentials with their second successive victory in the Womens Twenty20 World Cup in Perth on Monday.Australia were stunn...

Japan govt panel experts say ship quarantine was not perfect

Tokyo, Feb 24 AP Japanese health officials and experts on a government panel acknowledged Monday that the quarantine of the virus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess was not perfect, but defended Japans decision to release about 1,000 passenge...

Bus passengers from Italy blocked in France in coronavirus scare

Lyon, Feb 24 AFP A bus that arrived in the French city of Lyon from Milan in Italy was sealed off for several hours Monday after the driver showed symptoms of possible coronavirus infection, security sources said. Health authorities isolate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020