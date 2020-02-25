Russia denies reports about its strikes in Syria's Idlib

Russia's defense ministry has denied a report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights about its air force strikes on two settlements in the Syrian province of Idlib on Monday, TASS news agency reported, citing the ministry's statement.

Another Russian news agency Interfax reported, citing Russian military, that Turkey had returned to joint patrols in northern Syria with Russia.

