People News Roundup: Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault; NBA'S Kobe Bryant mourned at LA arena and more

Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault, rape, in turning point for #MeToo movement

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape in a New York court on Monday and taken away in handcuffs, a turning point for the #MeToo movement that inspired women to publicly accuse powerful men of misconduct. Once one of Hollywood's most influential producers, Weinstein, 67, was found guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013.

'He was my everything': NBA's Kobe Bryant mourned at Los Angeles arena

A gallery of basketball legends joined thousands of Kobe Bryant fans in Los Angeles on Monday to pay homage to the transcendent NBA star, his daughter and seven others who died last month in a helicopter crash that sent shockwaves through the world of sports and beyond. Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and former Bryant teammate Shaquille O'Neal were among the attendees at the "Celebration of Life" memorial at the Staples Center, Bryant's home arena during most of his storied, 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician portrayed in 'Hidden Figures', dies at 101

Katherine Johnson, the black woman whose mathematical genius took her from a behind-the-scenes job in a segregated NASA as portrayed in the film "Hidden Figures" to a key role in sending humans to the moon, died on Monday at the age of 101, NASA said. "Our NASA family is sad to learn the news that Katherine Johnson passed away this morning at 101 years old," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine posted to Twitter. "She was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten."

Actor Smollett pleads not guilty to new Chicago hoax charges; seeks stay, dismissal

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty in a Chicago court on Monday to renewed felony charges that he made false reports to police about being attacked in a hate crime that he is accused of staging in a bid to advance his career. The new charges emerged after a five-month investigation by a court-appointed special prosecutor who overruled a decision by the state's attorney's office last year to dismiss the original case.

'Freddie Mercury Close': London street named after Queen singer

A street in the London suburb where Freddie Mercury lived as a teenager was renamed Freddie Mercury Close on Monday at a ceremony attended by the late Queen frontman's sister. Their family moved to Feltham in west London after fleeing the revolution in Zanzibar in 1964.

