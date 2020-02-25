Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong extends school suspension until April 20 to control spread of coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 12:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 11:38 IST
Hong Kong extends school suspension until April 20 to control spread of coronavirus
Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong has further extended the suspension of schools until at least April 20 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, authorities in the Asian financial hub said on Tuesday as cases of the disease surged outside China.

The city's Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said classes would be suspended until after the Easter holiday with April 20 being the earliest date to return. Students had previously been due to return to lessons on March 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's ANA says to buy 20 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners

Japans ANA Holdings said Tuesday it will buy 20 new Boeing 787-10 and 787-9 aircraft, with the planes expected to go into service between 2022 and 2025. The order will be made up of 11 787-10 aircraft, which will serve domestic routes, and ...

Javed Akhtar expresses concern over Delhi violence

Reacting to the violence in Delhi, veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Tuesday expressed concerns, saying that an environment is being created to make people feel that this is because of anti-CAA protests. The level of violenc...

Tesco sells stake in Chinese joint venture for 275 mln stg

Britains biggest retailer Tesco has sold its 20 share of a joint venture in China to a unit of its partner China Resources Holdings CRH, raising 275 million pounds 357 million and completing its exit from the country.Tesco had established t...

Indian batsmen threw their hands at ball like they do in India: Craig McMillan

Former New Zealand all-rounder Craig McMillan on Tuesday said Indian batsmen throwing their hands at the ball like they do in India will not work here. Indian batsmens inadequacies in adverse conditions were exposed as they crashed to an em...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020