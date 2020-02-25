Hezbollah opposes IMF management of Lebanon's crisis, says al-Manar

The powerful Shi'ite group Hezbollah is against allowing the IMF to manage Lebanon's financial crisis, though it does not oppose Lebanon seeking the Fund's advice, the group's deputy leader was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"We will not accept submitting to (imperialist) tools ... meaning we do not accept submitting to the International Monetary Fund to manage the crisis," Hezbollah's al-Manar news outlet cited Sheikh Naim Qassem as saying.

"Yes there is nothing to prevent consultations (with the IMF), and this is what the Lebanese government is doing," Qassem said.

