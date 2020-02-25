Water Africa and East Africa Building and Construction event to kick off in Kigali on March 11

Water Africa and East Africa Building and Construction event is slated to take place in Rwanda's capital, Kigali between March 11 and 13 this year. Here we have some latest updates on the upcoming event.

The Water Africa and East Africa Building and Construction event will include an exhibition covering products and services related to the water, sanitation, building and construction sectors. Alongside a seminar programme will continue to tackle subjects that are relevant to these sectors including infrastructure, people and economy of Rwanda.

For the exhibitors, this is going to be a beautiful podium to reach the key decision-makers from the Rwandan Ministries, consultants, suppliers, planners, non-governmental organizations, contractors, architects, developers, engineers and investors involved in both sectors.

Whereas, the exhibitors will showcase the latest equipment and services in the field of civil engineering construction, building for commercial and industrial use as well as social housing. The exhibitors can take part in the accompanying seminar programmes that would run in coordination with the Rwandan Ministries.

The imminent event is the outcome of joint efforts by Rwanda Institute of Architects, Rwanda Ministry of Infrastructure, Institution of Engineers Rwanda, Rwanda Housing Authority, Rwanda Water and Forestry Authority and GGGI.

