Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 concludes, players stress on partnerships for more development

The market for pay-as-you-go-home solar packages is likely to inflate in the African continent as millions of homes have already commenced utilizing mobile technology to rent low-cost solar panels. A recent report published by Kleos Advisory claims that the UK investors might tap into Africa's USD 24 billion market for off-grid solar power as an investment opportunity.

Finding this excellent opportunity to tap the off-grid solar industry (that makes a lasting economic, social and environmental impact) in Africa, Global Off-Grid Lighting Association (GOGLA), in association with The World Bank Group's Lighting Global Platform, successfully completed the Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 in Kenya's capital, Nairobi between February 18 and February 20, 2020. The global media platform, Devdiscourse was a media partner of this three-day event.

The Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 provided a unique podium for knowledge exchange, networking and showcasing off-grid solar products and services. It looked forward to strengthen the development of the global off-grid solar market contributing to achieve universal energy access by 2030.

