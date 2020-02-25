Pompeo: US will sign deal with Afghanistan only if reduction in violence works
The United States will sign a deal to reduce its troops in Afghanistan only if the "reduction in violence" pact with the Taliban is successful, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.
"If - and only - if it's successful, we will sign the U.S.- Taliban agreement" on or about Feb 29 that includes the U.S. troop withdrawal and negotiations, Pompeo told reporters at a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Pompeo
- Afghanistan
- Taliban