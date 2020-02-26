Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Tesla and U.S. regulators strongly criticized over role of Autopilot in crash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 04:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 04:28 IST
UPDATE 4-Tesla and U.S. regulators strongly criticized over role of Autopilot in crash
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday sharply criticized Tesla Inc.'s lack of system safeguards in a fatal 2018 Autopilot crash in California and called U.S. regulators' approach in overseeing the driver assistance systems "misguided." NTSB board members questioned Tesla's design of its semi-automated driving assistance system and condemned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a "hands-off approach" to regulating the increasingly popular systems.

NHTSA has "taken a nonregulatory approach to automated vehicle safety" and should "complete a further evaluation of the Tesla Autopilot system to ensure the deployed technology does not pose an unreasonable safety risk," NTSB said. The board faulted Apple Inc and other smartphone makers for refusing to disable devices when users are driving. It also called on the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration to use its authority to take action "against "employers who fail to address the hazards of distracted driving."

The board's criticism posed a direct challenge to the auto industry's efforts to profit from partially automated vehicles and the smartphone industry's quest to keep user eyes on their devices. The NTSB can only make recommendations, while NHTSA regulates U.S. vehicles. NHTSA has sent teams to investigate 14 Tesla crashes in which Autopilot is suspected of being in use, but taken no action against the company.

Concerns have grown about systems that can perform driving tasks for extended stretches with little or no human intervention but cannot completely replace human drivers. "It's time to stop enabling drivers in any partially automated vehicle to pretend that they have driverless cars. Because they don't have driverless cars," NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said.

The Mountain View, California crash - involving a driver who was playing a game on his phone during the fatal trip - illustrates "semi-autonomous vehicles can lead drivers to be complacent... and it also points out that smartphones manipulating them, can be so addictive, that people aren't going to put them down," Sumwalt added. Walter Huang, a 38-year-old Apple software engineer, was driving his Tesla Model X in 2018 in Autopilot mode at about 70 miles per hour (113 kph) when it crashed into a safety barrier. The NTSB said Huang had been using an iPhone and recovered logs showed a word-building game was active.

The probable cause of Huang's crash was Autopilot steering the vehicle off the highway "due to system limitations, and the driver's lack of response due to distraction likely from a cell phone game application and overreliance" on Autopilot, the NTSB said. Huang on prior trips had intervened when Autopilot steered the vehicle toward the same "highway gore" area. NHTSA said it will carefully review the NTSB's recommendations. The agency added that commercial motor vehicles "require the human driver to be in control at all times."

Tesla drivers are able to avoid holding the steering wheel for extended periods while using Autopilot, but Tesla advises keeping hands on the wheel and paying attention. Sumwalt said Tesla allowed drivers to remove their hands from the wheel for up to three minutes under certain conditions when using Autopilot.

The NTSB said Tesla added safeguards to require quicker warnings at higher speeds for drivers without hands on the wheel. Regulators in Europe place limitations on Autopilot use and Tesla issues alerts there for hands-off driving within 15 seconds, the NTSB said.

Tesla did not respond to requests for comment. NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg called Autopilot "completely inadequate" and noted Tesla vehicles have repeatedly crashed into large obstacles.

Sumwalt said Tesla - unlike five other auto manufacturers - has ignored NTSB safety recommendations issued in 2017. Tesla's Autopilot is tied to at least three deadly crashes since 2016 and suspected in others.

The NTSB will release in coming days the probable cause of a third Tesla Autopilot fatal crash in March 2019 in Florida that showed no evidence the driver's hands were on the steering wheel in the final 8 seconds before striking a semi-trailer truck. The NTSB also called on cellphone manufacturers to add more safeguards to prevent the misuse of devices by drivers.

Sumwalt noted that Apple does not have a distracted driving policy, but said it should have one. Apple says it expects its employees to follow the law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Air Canada extends flight suspension to Chinese cities, citing virus

Air Canada announced Tuesday it is extending its suspension of flights between Canada and the Chinese cities of Beijing and Shanghai until April 10 due to the new coronavirus epidemic. Flights from Canada to the two cities had been temporar...

US Domestic News Roundup: Judge seems skeptical giving Stone new trial; AG Barr names new chief for troubled prison system and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Judge seems skeptical toward giving Trump adviser Stone a new trialA U.S. judge on Tuesday signaled skepticism toward a bid by Roger Stones lawyers to win a new trial for President D...

Dentsu shares slide on Olympics cancellation fears

Dentsu Group Incs shares fell 2 in morning trading on Wednesday, with Japans largest ad agency seen as a proxy for the chances of the Olympic Games in Tokyo being cancelled due to the coronavirus epidemic.The spreading virus has roiled glob...

Sports News Roundup: Alonso joins Arrow McLaren for Indianapolis 500; NBA's Kobe Bryant mourned at emotional LA tribute and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Alonso joins Arrow McLaren for Indianapolis 500Fernando Alonso will race for Arrow McLaren SP at this years Indianapolis 500 where the Spaniard will try to complete motor sports Triple Cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020