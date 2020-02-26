Left Menu
Development News Edition

George Clooney 'saddened' over Nespresso link to child labour in Guatemala

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 18:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 18:32 IST
George Clooney 'saddened' over Nespresso link to child labour in Guatemala
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Oscar-winning actor George Clooney has said that he is "surprised and saddened" after an investigation revealed child labor at Guatemalan coffee farms linked to the Nespresso coffee he advertises.

The investigation carried out by Britain's Channel 4 News shows children working on six farms in Guatemala, the largest coffee producer in Central America. The farms allegedly supply to Nestle-owned coffee giant Nespresso where Clooney is a brand ambassador.

"Clearly this board and this company still have work to do. And that work will be done," Clooney said in a statement. Clooney, who worked on his family's tobacco farm in Kentucky during summer holidays as a child, said he was "uniquely aware of the complex issues regarding farming and child labor."

Nespresso, headquartered in Switzerland, says it sources all its coffee beans ethically and said in a statement it was investigating the allegations. "We have immediately stopped purchases of coffee from all farms in the region and we will not resume purchases until we are able to investigate and be assured that child labor is not being used," said Nespresso chief executive Guillaume Le Cunff.

A Thomson Reuters Foundation investigation in December found that coffee produced by forced labor in Brazil was stamped slavery-free by top certification schemes and sold at a premium to major brands like Nespresso.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020 to be held from 11-12 Apr

The Government of India GoI announced the mega event, RAISE 2020- Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020, to be held from April 11-12 in New Delhi. RAISE 2020 is Indias first Artificial Intelligence summit to be organized by the Governm...

Tanker rates plunge over 80% as virus torpedoes shipping

Tanker charter rates have plunged more than 80 as the coronavirus outbreak slams the brakes on major economies, costing the sector hundreds of millions of dollars in lost business, a senior shipping industry official said.While some of the ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open higher after four-day selloff

Wall Streets main indexes looked set to gain ground on Wednesday after suffering their worst four-day percentage fall in more than a year on fears of the economic damage from the global spread of the coronavirus.Investors were cautious as t...

FM exhorts PSBs to be friendlier to customers by using local language

Union Minister for Finance Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman today unveiled EASE 3.0, the Public Sector Bank PSB Reforms Agenda 2020-21 for smart, tech-enabled banking, and the PSB EASE Reforms Annual Report 2019-20 here today.Fina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020